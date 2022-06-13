Orioles place Anthony Santander, Keegan Akin on restricted list ahead of four-game series in Toronto

TORONTO — Outfielder Anthony Santander and left-hander Keegan Akin were placed on the restricted list Monday and are not with the Orioles on their trip to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a four-game series. Manager Brandon Hyde declined to address the restricted list situation Sunday while the team was still in Kansas City.

Due to Canadian federal policy, players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine are unable to enter the country and play games against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Akin and Santander declined to indicate whether they had been vaccinated last season. Both missed time in 2021 while on the COVID-specific injured list, though neither the team nor the players gave an exact cause for the moves, which required a positive test.

Advertisement

A day after adding them to the taxi squad, Baltimore selected outfielder Kyle Stowers and right-hander Rico Garcia from Triple-A Norfolk as substitute players. Stowers, a 24-year-old outfielder who has yet to make his major league debut, is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Orioles’ pipeline.

Outfielder Anthony Santander, above, and left-hander Keegan Akin were placed on the restricted list Monday and are not with the Orioles on their trip to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a four-game series. (Colin E. Braley/AP)

Santander homered in Sunday’s 10-7 win against the Royals and is an everyday corner outfielder for Baltimore. Without him in the lineup, the Orioles have several options, including Stowers. Hyde could also use Ryan McKenna or Trey Mancini in the outfield, as well as utility player Richie Martin.

Advertisement

Akin has carved out a role as a long reliever, although he allowed three solo homers in his two innings Sunday. The Orioles added right-handers Mike Baumann and Garcia to the taxi squad Sunday, and either could help cover innings in place of Akin.

When a player is added to the restricted list, teams can replace them with a player on or off the 40-man roster — allowing Stowers and Garcia to be options. Catcher Anthony Bemboom, who was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk after he cleared waivers, also joined the Orioles as part of the taxi squad.

Once Akin and Santander are cleared to be removed from the restricted list, any players who replaced them do not need to clear waivers again to be sent back to the minors, regardless of whether they’re on the 40-man roster.