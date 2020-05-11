In a week that could set the stage for baseball’s return, what issue could impact the Orioles more than others?

In a week where it seems Major League Baseball will try and finalize a plan to restart the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems guaranteed that there are going to need to be concessions on every side to get the game back in some form.
According to multiple reports on the pending negotiations, owners are going to ask players to take even less money than they previously agreed to because of games being played in empty stadiums.
They’ve already made the short-sighted move to save around $1 million per team in limiting the June amateur draft to five rounds, and don’t seem to be ready to stop there in asking for a group of players and possibly staff who are the ones risking their health during a pandemic to do so for less than they previously agreed.
The general desire to get the game back in any form might provide cover for hard negotiation tactics like this to work, however wrong that is. But most observers are just focused on what will happen when the game comes back, and what it will look like. With the Orioles, those questions are a little different.
Can they make a draft like this work?
With only five rounds and last year’s bonus structure intact, the Orioles have the most available bonus money for their six picks (including the first pick in the competitive balance round A at No. 30) is $13,894,300. That advantage isn’t as much of an advantage as it would be in a full-draft or even a 10-round draft, when that money could be spread out to the later rounds with some signings of players below their assigned draft slots freeing up money elsewhere.
It’s hard to imagine that there’s as much use for that-sized bonus pool in a five-round draft—it removes a lot of the nuance in finding third-day picks or late-round steals as it is, and those aren’t the types of players who a team would jump at in the fifth round anyway.
The Orioles can spread their pool out and target players in each round with higher demands, though other teams will be able to do that with even one under-slot signing themselves. The whole situation begs the question of whether the whole pool can even be spent without just spending it for the sake of doing it, and in a climate where it seems teams are going to be taking heat for cost-saving measures (and the Orioles do even in normal circumstances), that may not be the best scenario.
How do further-reduced salaries impact a young team?
Save for veterans like Chris Davis and Alex Cobb on big-money free agent contracts and arbitration-eligible players like Trey Mancini, Mychal Givens, and a few others, the Orioles are made up of largely minimum-salary players who would under normal circumstances be paid $563,000, or close to it, for a full season.
The players initially agreed to prorated salaries, but owners seem to be asking them to take further reductions since there won’t be fans in the stands. That will ring particularly hollow to Orioles players already making the minimum who did so last year before an average of 16,347 fans at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and often far fewer than that.
It’s no insignificant amount of money considering record jobless rates across the state and country, but the players are going to be the ones traveling and putting themselves and their families at risk. It will be a unique spot for Davis, whose career earnings thanks to his $161 million contract may add up to more than the rest of his teammates save for Cobb make in their lifetimes, representing a group like that as their union rep.
Can everyone watch if no fans are in attendance?
If there are going to be no fans in attendance at all games, at least to start, it will be interesting to see if this forces a change in how Orioles games are made available for viewing to fans who doesn’t have their cable network, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). While local television ratings for the Orioles were up last year, according to Forbes, MASN has held fast in limiting in-market streaming for those without cable.
That makes the Orioles and the Washington Nationals the only teams who fall under that prohibition for fans in local markets. Even knowing how important MASN revenue is to the Orioles, cord-cutters without cable who want to .
Latest Baltimore Orioles
If there’s any reason other than the money involved for baseball to return, it’s likely to give the public something to enjoy as restrictive measures keep them at home and away from both work and socializing into the summer. Keeping those in the Baltimore area who don’t have traditional cable packages from both coming to the ballpark and from watching on a streaming platform won’t do much to build the next generation of Orioles fans the way the team hopes to.