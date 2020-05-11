In a week that could set the stage for baseball’s return, what issue could impact the Orioles more than others?

The Orioles can spread their pool out and target players in each round with higher demands, though other teams will be able to do that with even one under-slot signing themselves. The whole situation begs the question of whether the whole pool can even be spent without just spending it for the sake of doing it, and in a climate where it seems teams are going to be taking heat for cost-saving measures (and the Orioles do even in normal circumstances), that may not be the best scenario.