Orioles reset: How learning to trust themselves helped Trey Mancini and John Means to career years

“I really only dipped my toe into what I was getting into last year,” he said. “I didn’t really fully commit the whole offseason to it. I think now, going into this offseason knowing what I know after this year and seeing the results that I’ve had, I know how to get better, I know where I lack still. I’m not blind. I’m not just going into the offseason just trying to do the same thing and repeat. I’m trying to get better at what I’m bad at.”