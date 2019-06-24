Orioles reset: Taking a look at last year’s trades as Manny Machado returns to Camden Yards

Manny Machado returns to Camden Yards this week, with no signs of the trade that sent him away there to greet him.

Machado was one of several longtime Orioles the organization traded last summer, sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Breyvic Valera and four minor leaguers months before becoming a free agent. He signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, who visit Baltimore for a two-game series starting Tuesday.

With Machado returning, it seems to be a good time to see how the fruits of last season’s deals are ripening. Along with Machado, the Orioles dealt Zack Britton to the New York Yankees, Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day to the Atlanta Braves and Jonathan Schoop to the Milwaukee Brewers. They also sent reliever Brad Brach to the Braves in a separate deal, though the return was international bonus pool slots instead of players.

Of the five players the Orioles acquired for Machado, all but Valera remain with the organization, with outfielder Yusniel Diaz, infielder Rylan Bannon and right-hander Dean Kremer all with Double-A Bowie. Right-hander reliever Zach Pop posted a 0.84 ERA with the Baysox before undergoing Tommy John surgery in April.

Diaz, who became the Orioles’ top prospect in the wake of the trade but has since lost that status, struggled with Bowie last season and to start this year. But he won Eastern League Player of the Week honors last week after raising his average from .208 to .243 and homering in three straight games. He was placed on the temporarily inactive list this week for the birth of a child, but after returning Friday, he drove in three runs Saturday in a game Kremer started and struck out eight across five scoreless innings, then homered again Sunday.

Kremer, the 2018 minor league strikeout king, began his 2019 season with 11 2/3 innings. Although a couple of rough outings have his ERA at 4.28, he remains more than capable of recording strikeouts, with 52 in 43 1/3 innings.

After hitting .204 with Bowie last season following the trade, Bannon started strong this season, hitting .319 through May 7. But entering play a month later, he was down to .265. He’s hit three of his four home runs in his past 10 games, though, and is back up to .276.

For Britton, the Orioles acquired three pitchers: left-hander Josh Rogers and right-handers Cody Carroll and Dillon Tate, all of whom are on the 40-man roster. Rogers is one of three pitchers out of the trades to take the mound for the Orioles this season; he, Evan Phillips and Luis Ortiz have combined for an 8.27 ERA with Baltimore.

Ortiz has been far from the most productive player out of the Schoop trade. Infielder Jonathan Villar has been a regular contributor in Brandon Hyde’s lineup, as he’s played in all 78 games and is the only Oriole with more than five steals. The Orioles also got Jean Carmona out of their deal with the Brewers, a 19-year-old infielder back with Short-A Aberdeen after hitting .226 there last season.

Carroll, who had an ERA of 9.00 with the Orioles in 2018, has yet to pitch in a regular season game at any level this season, while Tate, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2015, has been converted to a reliever and Saturday earned his first career save for Bowie. He has a 1.88 ERA in eight relief outings.

Phillips came from the Braves along with three minor leaguers: Brett Cumberland, JC Encarnacion and Bruce Zimmermann. Zimmermann and Cumberland, like the prospects acquired for Machado, are with Bowie. A catcher, Cumblerland was placed on the injured list this week and was hitting .239/.369/.370. Zimmermann, a left-handed pitcher, has made 13 starts with a 2.72 ERA. Encarnacion is hitting .233/.289/.343 with Low-A Delmarva, where he spent last season after the trade.

After former general manager Dan Duquette traded away several major league assets last season, Orioles first-year executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias won’t have the same option this season. Many of the top tradeable pieces he was believed to have at his disposal early in the season are either hurt (Alex Cobb and Andrew Cashner) or struggling (Dan Straily and Mychal Givens), though Andrew Cashner, Dylan Bundy and Trey Mancini remain possibilities.

Machado’s first visit to Camden Yards serves as a reminder that the products of whatever moves Elias makes will take time to develop and produce, and some of them might not ever do that.

What’s to come?