Orioles reset: Breaking down the O’s most likely trade candidates ahead of next week’s deadline

“There have actually been countless people who have reached out and told me they were recently diagnosed with either colon cancer, or another form of cancer, any illness,” Mancini said. “It was so touching and that’s exactly why I wanted to do it. My older sister runs my foundation [the Trey Mancini Foundation] and she said we’re just trying to sort through all the messages we’ve gotten form people like that. She’s told me about some really cool ones we’ve seen, and it’s something where I want to respond to everything I can. It’s really tough but I’m just so appreciative of all the kind words. The messages have just been flooding in. it’s been amazing.”