Orioles reset: When could top prospects get promoted to the majors this summer?

When the Orioles sent some of their top spring training performers — including Austin Hays, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander — to the minors to start the season, it was a clear indication that the club didn't much value a month in the warm climes of the Grapefruit League to determine who is ready for the big leagues.

What's less clear is how long those players must stay in Triple-A before that determination changes.

With Sisco and Ryan Mountcastle starting to really hit at Triple-A Norfolk, Santander hitting a home run in his 26th-man cameo Wednesday before returning to Norfolk to continue swinging a hot bat, and Hays likely to get out of extended spring training soon, it's worth looking back at some of the precedents from executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias and assistant GM Sig Mejdal when they were with the Houston Astros.

First, here's a glimpse of what some of the Orioles’ top prospects are doing in Norfolk, not counting Sunday's suspended game.

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle: .370 batting average, .916 OPS, five home runs, seven doubles, one triple with an 11-game hitting streak. This is his first taste of Triple-A, so he's got just 119 at-bats there.

Catcher Chance Sisco: .293/.381/.522, five home runs, six doubles with an eight-game hitting streak. Combined with his previous two years at Triple-A, he's hit .266/.347/.412 with 17 home runs and 34 doubles in 580 at-bats for Norfolk.

Outfielder Anthony Santander: .279/.306/.394, two home runs, six doubles in 104 at-bats at Norfolk. Santander, 24, spent most of his 2018 season at Double-A Bowie after his Rule 5 demotion, so he got just 11 games at Norfolk last year for a .250/.277/.392 line with four home runs and nine doubles in 148 Triple-A at-bats.

Additionally, outfielder Cedric Mullins is batting .304/.396/.522 with a pair of home runs and two triples in 11 games since he was sent down after a tough start to the season in the big leagues. With the hope that Hays plays center field going forward, perhaps the Orioles will promote Mullins back to the majors once Hays is ready to play at Norfolk. Hays would give Norfolk four outfielders who would require everyday plate appearances, and putting one at designated hitter would mean one of Sisco or catcher Jesús Sucre (who is temporarily inactive) would sit every day. That's not ideal.

Outfielder DJ Stewart is batting .250, but with an .806 OPS thanks to his 21 walks in 27 games. He remains the type of player who probably won't blow people away with his minor league numbers, but there's no reason to think he won't hold his own in the majors like he did last September.

This exercise really applies to the trio of Mountcastle, Sisco and Santander, though. And it's instructive to note that even if Elias and company don't look at any of these players as of the caliber that the future stars they had in Houston, there's not the urgency to start winning that developed with the Astros.

But here's the Triple-A stats that some of the more notable Astros accumulated before they got their major league looks, particularly in the early part of the club’s rebuild. Houston was losing 100-plus games every year, and in a similar position of playing for draft picks the way the Orioles are.

Outfielder George Springer

The front office of general manager Jeff Luhnow, which included the current Orioles' brain trust, didn't draft Springer out of Connecticut, but they were certainly glad they inherited him. All Springer did was hit in the minors, batting .311 with a 1.50 OPS and 18 home runs in 62 games in 2013 when he got his first taste of Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was back in Oklahoma City the following year for 13 games to start the season and hit .353 to give him a .319/.431/.630 batting line in 270 Triple-A at-bats. Springer only seemingly got that extra couple weeks in Triple-A in 2014 to delay his free agency a season, though he wasn't down long enough to delay his reaching salary arbitration, so that all certainly factored in.

Infielder Jonathan Villar

Villar, a current Oriole, was the Astros' No. 4 prospect after the 2011 season, but fell a bit after the first draft of the new regime. But he made it to Triple-A in his age-23 season and hit .277/.341/.442 with 31 steals and 30 extra-base hits in 339 Triple-A at-bats before he was promoted in 2013. He was up-and-down until he was traded in 2015.

Outfielder Domingo Santana

Like Villar, Santana didn't end up in the long-term plans in Houston, but he was 21 when he made it to Triple-A in 2014. He hit .296/.384/.474 with 45 extra-base hits in 443 at-bats before getting a September call-up, but he was back there the next year and only got a two-week cameo in the big leagues the next year despite batting .320 with a 1.008 OPS before he was traded. Outfield, however, was a deep position for the Astros at that point.

Infielder Carlos Correa

The first draft pick of Luhnow's regime, which had a heavy influence from Elias, was a very good one. He was promoted to Triple-A in May 2015 and hit .276/.345/.449 in 98 at-bats there before he was called up the majors and won the AL Rookie of the Year award. He's probably not applicable.

After that, the Astros started having much greater ambitions, so they started to be more aggressive. Perhaps because they were better players than the inherited ones, the likes of Correa, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker weren't long for Triple-A before they got major league looks to help a team that wanted to win World Series.

It doesn't help the non-center field outfielders that two of the Orioles' best bats, Trey Mancini and Dwight Smith Jr., are written in pen at the corner outfield spots each day. Renato Núñez and Chris Davis have designated hitter and first base locked down, which is bad news for Mountcastle.

The company line will be that there's no rush, and that's probably right. If the Orioles think player development is going well in Triple-A, there's no reason other than getting fans excited to add anyone to the major league roster. But as the season progresses, if these players keep hitting, the conversation will take over discourse about the Orioles.

What's to come?

Another welcome day off because of rain Sunday means the Orioles continue their homestand at 1-1 with three games against the Boston Red Sox and three against the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards.