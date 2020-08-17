Orioles reset: Success of catchers Chance Sisco, Pedro Severino indicative of developmental approach

One was the Orioles’ top prospect whose game seemingly fell apart when he reached the majors. The other arrived as a waiver claim with a reputation as a decent defender who had plenty of work to do in his game.
Now, Chance Sisco and Pedro Severino are part of baseball’s most productive catching combination. In more ways than one, their success provides a snapshot of where the Orioles are, both with their surprising start to 2020 and in their rebuild as a whole.
“I’ve been really impressed with our catching duo,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “The way these guys have swung the bat has been exception. The at-bats they’re taking has really improved from last year, and you love to see that continue.”
The offensive production is just one piece of it. With three hits and his fifth home run of the season Sunday, Severino is batting .333 with a 1.027 OPS. Sisco added a single against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer and is batting .321 with a 1.094 OPS. Combine their success with the contributions of veteran third catcher Bryan Holaday, and the Orioles’ group of backstops left Sunday batting a combined .330 with a 1.052 OPS.
Only the Philadelphia Phillies, who have star J.T. Realmuto behind the plate, can boast better output from that position in the majors. Entering Sunday, the Orioles catchers’ wins above replacement (WAR), according to FanGraphs, was 1.2 — the best in the majors.
How they’ve done it has been indicative of the open-minded methods the Orioles have used in the past year to develop their major league talent. Sisco went to a private hitting coach to work on creating contact that was more conducive to power, and has benefited plenty this summer. Severino is one of several Orioles hitters who got a year’s worth of at-bats last season, took his lumps while taking notes, and has simply been better in 2020.
Where their contributions are less heralded, however, are behind the plate. Neither Sisco nor Severino rate particularly well in pitch-framing metrics at this early venture, but as their offensive production has taken off, Hyde has seen development elsewhere. After Severino’s bat helped the Orioles earn a big win against the Phillies on Thursday, Hyde took a moment to note how Severino’s ability to follow the game report has been “next level,” and that both Sisco and Severino were calling games better this year.
The experience card has been played a few times when explaining how the Orioles’ unproven relievers have been pitching better this season, but the bullpen arms are also doing a better job throwing what they’re supposed to thanks to an information pipeline flowing from the front office to the field level.
“It’s benefiting, there’s no doubt about it,” Hyde said. “It’s something that we started the second half of last year, something that some of us have been involved with previously. It’s just a roadmap to pitchers strengths, hitters’ weaknesses, counts, all sorts of things. Our catchers have completely bought into it. They make it important.”
Sisco, in particular, was a big part of creating a workable system for the catchers to have the game plan at their disposal while behind the plate. He worked with assistant general manager for analytics Sig Mejdal in giving feedback on the cards that eventually went into the catcher’s wristbands. The cards themselves, handed from relief pitcher to catcher when they enter from the bullpen, have more fingerprints on them.
“It goes through our advance team, superstars like Ryan Klimek and Ben Sussman-Hyde that then communicate with [major league field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins] and [pitching coach Doug Brocail] and [bullpen coach] Darren Holmes and [director of pitching Chris Holt], and we have meetings with the catchers,” Hyde said. “We have meetings with the catchers and the starters, and it’s just one fluid communication trail that our guys have bought into — our catchers have it on their wrist during the game. We can go away from it at times, but it’s really a nice roadmap for them to call a game and to pitch to our pitchers’ strengths.”
What’s next?
In what could have been a much more regular occurrence this summer before the Toronto Blue Jays picked their Triple-A ballpark in Buffalo as their temporary home over Baltimore, the Blue Jays come to Camden Yards for three games beginning Monday as the Orioles continue their longest homestand of the season.
After that, it’s a four-game visit from a Boston Red Sox team that might find some sympathy for their woeful pitching staff from an Orioles team that went through that struggle themselves. Mercy, however, might not be on the table. Nor should it be.
For all the rightful preseason conjecture about the difficulty of the Orioles’ schedule in this 60-game season, it hasn’t materialized yet. Thirteen of their next 16 games are against teams with losing records.
What was good?
Though one of Tanner Scott’s three appearances last week technically came the previous Sunday because of the suspended game that was finished Friday, that doesn’t take away from how impressive he was.
Scott lowered his ERA to 1.13 with 1⅔ perfect innings Saturday, striking out two in his seventh scoreless outing of the season. In three outings last week, Scott struck out five against two walks without allowing a hit in 3⅔ innings.
He’s credited some of his success simply to confidence and experience, and because of that, he’s throwing more strikes with his fastball and getting whiffs on over half of the swings at his slider. Perhaps it comes down to experience. Maybe the calm environment of an empty stadium is helping. Whatever it is, it’s working.
What wasn’t?
Another year, another quiet disappearance out of the Orioles’ everyday lineup for Chris Davis. He went from generally being a regular to a bench role Thursday, and started only Friday’s big loss to the Nationals since.
He’s batting .133 with a .388 OPS in 48 plate appearances, and dating to 2019, has gone 58 plate appearances without a home run.
Since Davis signed his seven-year, $161 million contract ahead of the 2016 season, the only other player with at least 2,000 plate appearances and an OPS+ lower than Davis’ 81 is speedster Billy Hamilton.
Any thought that this might be a different season for Davis after the encouraging spring training he put together is rightfully gone. Davis is back to being a bench player for Hyde and these Orioles.
On the farm
Baseball America reported this weekend that MLB is considering allowing as many as 15 more players at secondary sites to create more robust rosters for player development purposes. That would be quite a boon for the Orioles, who are trying to balance major league readiness with young prospect development at the secondary site as it is.
Though getting their pitching prospects legitimate innings in simulated games is the priority, they don’t have enough position players to fill those games out. One can imagine with 15 extra spots that the Orioles would invite all six 2020 draft picks, including top pick Heston Kjerstad, possible offseason roster protection candidates such as Rylan Bannon, and other pitchers they’re high on who they want to get their innings in at Bowie.
It’s already been a productive location, with strong reports on Ryan Mountcastle and Yusniel Diaz, plus steps forward for pitchers Michael Baumann and DL Hall.
Adding players would be another step in easing the loss of minor league baseball for development purposes for these rebuilding Orioles.