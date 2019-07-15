Orioles reset: Breaking down starting rotation candidates for threadbare pitching staff

His OPS was last over .800 on May 17, and thanks to an 0-for-26 stretch dating to June 30, and a power drought in which hit his 11th home run of the season June 4 but none since, Smith is batting .233 with a .702 OPS. He has a minor league option, and if someone like Austin Hays or DJ Stewart pushes the matter and shows he deserves a spot here, it might be Smith who makes way to try and find his form in the minors.