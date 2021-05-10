Orioles reset: Rookie starting pitchers hold promise, even though immediate results are lacking

Everyone knows John Means’ no-hitter was better than good, but for the sake of variety, Austin Hays’ week was pretty impressive. He had five hits in the first two games of this Red Sox series before an 0-for-3 on Sunday, but really has been among the team’s best hitters since he returned from a sore hamstring that landed him on the injured list in April. Hays was 2-for-10 with a double before he got hurt, and entered Sunday batting .279 with an .853 OPS and four home runs since.