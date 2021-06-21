Orioles reset: On steep rebuilding climb, every setback feels significant. This week was full of them.

There are pitfalls galore between a player being brought into the organization and the point where he’s a legitimate major league contributor. The Orioles, in using data the way they do to best project the future and trying to coach to their strengths in terms of pitching and now hitting development, are trying to reduce the margin for error. But when so much is riding on the farm system and getting the right players in and safely shepherding and developing them up to the big league level, nothing is ever going to be perfect