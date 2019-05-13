Orioles reset: Not much is better than last year at quarter mark — just the record and the 'vibes'

That these Orioles, at 14-26, reached the quarter-pole of the 2019 season this past weekend a shade better than last year's 40-game record of 12-28 illuminates the difficulty of evaluating an on-field product while it’s undergoing a rebuild.

What does it mean when a team so different than the last — the 2018 Orioles had eight All-Stars, while the 2019 Orioles have eight players who have been waived or designated for assignment in the past year — performs similarly to the one that came before it? Do the modest expectations for this year’s team make things look better, or is losing still losing no matter who's doing it?

As an extension of the relaxed, do-your-work-but-enjoy-it atmosphere manager Brandon Hyde created in spring training, it's no surprise that even as they lose twice as often as they win, the Orioles feel there's one key difference.

"Just vibes," catcher Austin Wynns said. "I'd say we are young, and basically the thing that's different is the chemistry here for all of us. We're close. It's just the chemistry is a little bit different. It's just a hard question.

"We didn't know how the vibe was going to be until it happened, but everyone was going to go about his business the right way. We weren't going to have a losing mentality. We're going to go out there and compete and win a game, no matter what. Losing doesn't put people in a good state of mind. Losing sucks, period. But how do you deal with it? How do you handle that and move forward and overcome that? You're going to see a lot of fight around here."

"It honestly feels like we should be more than two games better than we were last year,” veteran first baseman Chris Davis said. “But it's a different feel in this clubhouse. I think you guys can feel it when you walk in. It's a different atmosphere, and we're having fun, we're enjoying ourselves but we're taking our jobs seriously. At the same time, we're going to enjoy each and every day, and I think that's big for this group of guys."

That the Orioles are so similar to last year's club in so many ways through the first quarter of the season is as startling as it is expected, considering the roster. It also shows that, for a team that had such ambitions, just how bad last year went. The 2018 Orioles had a minus-72 run differential through 40 games, with an expected win-loss record just a game better than their actual one at 13-27. They collectively hit .230 with a .687 OPS, struck out 24.3% of the time, and had a wRC+ (weighted runs created) of 85 — 100 is league-average.

This years' Orioles have a minus-75 run differential through 40 games, with that Pythagorean record at 13-27. They're batting .237 with a .690 OPS, and had a wRC+ of 82 entering Sunday's game.

From a pitching standpoint, the wholly remade bullpen goes a long way to explaining why the collective ERA is worse than last year by a wide margin. The only pitchers in the bullpen Sunday who were there last Mother's Day weekend were Mychal Givens and Jimmy Yacabonis. The rotation is too similar to be much improved, and as a group, the Orioles’ 84 home runs allowed puts them on pace to break the major league record with ease.

And yet, the resulting losses feel different. They've piled up to the point that it's all started to blend together in a sad painting. But they aren't coming in the context of a season that was meant to extend into October, so each individual loss doesn't have the consequence of pulling them farther and farther away from that goal.

Take, for example, Wednesday's 2-1,12-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox. The Orioles' pitchers, including the resurgent Andrew Cashner, held Boston down as Chris Sale was tearing through their lineup, and Trey Mancini's deep drive to center field in the 11th should have won it for them if it weren't for Jackie Bradley Jr.'s home-run robbery. An inning later, their fourth reliever of the night — Yefry Ramirez — served up a game-winning home run.

It was disappointing, to be sure. It just wasn't the end of the world, even if it was a game that would have felt great to win. Hyde's focus afterward was on all the good from that night rather than all the chances the Orioles had to win it but didn't cash in.

"We've had some hiccups," Hyde said. "We've had some games. That's normal. That's baseball, right? But I feel like there's multiple games that we've had chances to win that we haven't, and I hope that as we improve and our guys get better and guys start having more confidence, that we can win those games that we lost the first 40, that we kind of had in our grasp.

"There's a lot of close games that have gotten away from us, and I'm hoping these next 40 that we continue to improve and those games, we can adjust and make better decisions from the standpoint of being able to stay in those type of games instead of losing those games. But [I'm] happy with our effort, for sure, these first 40 games. I think our effort has been phenomenal. Now, it's continuing to improve and continuing to learn at the big-league level. Now, it's about how to stay in games late."

What's to come?

A week on the road takes the Orioles through New York and Cleveland to face a pair of pitching staffs who aren't exactly the best matchups for their bats, considering they're each in the top-five in strikeout rate in the American League entering Sunday's games.

It's also a continuation of one of the more unfortunate aspects of the Orioles' schedule. With two playoff teams in the Yankees and Red Sox, plus the 90-win Rays, in the AL East, every time the Orioles go out of the division and face a playoff team is a disadvantage. That's their fate when it comes to playing the Indians and returning to Baltimore to face the Yankees again — for the 13th time in the first 51 games — before heading to Colorado to meet the wild-card-winning Rockies over Memorial Day weekend.

That means a three-plus week stretch in which the Orioles play a team that won 90 or more games a year ago (and is playing well enough now to replicate it in 17 of 20 games). Not exactly the best conditions to be rebuilding in, unless of course you've built a culture where it's not the end of the world to lose on a given night.

What was good?