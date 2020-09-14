Orioles reset: With playoff hopes hanging by a thread, O’s look forward to making one last run

They’ll end the season against the Toronto Blue Jays, and it could be a vital series. Half of the Orioles' losses have come against the Blue Jays and Yankees, and those two teams, half a game apart in the standings, face each other seven times before the season ends. If the Yankees stay hot and do to Toronto what they did to the Orioles this weekend while Baltimore holds its own in the meantime, that final series could decide the AL’s final wild-card team.