Orioles reset: Amid historic pitching struggles, Chris Holt hopes ‘hard lessons’ will help a new crop of arms

But those rookies who were in the high minors for the organization’s pitching renaissance haven’t solidified themselves very well in the majors, and there have been far more struggles than successes for the depth pitchers. Of their established arms, John Means was one of the game’s top pitchers until a shoulder injury in June, and he’s only occasionally recaptured that form since returning. Matt Harvey has been better of late, while Jorge López was finally moved to the bullpen this past week.