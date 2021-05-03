Orioles reset: Emerging prospect Kyle Bradish illustrates promise, mystery of minor league baseball’s return

That velocity, plus the unique look that it comes from, made Bradish even more interesting. He has a rare over-the-top delivery that Bradish posits came from his background as a quarterback. Justin Ramsey, the pitching coach at Double-A Bowie who has worked with Bradish for the past year-plus, said it’s not the type of thing that one might teach, but “you’re going to make sure it’s moving as efficiently as his body can, and it does.”