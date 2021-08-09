Orioles reset: Jorge Mateo is the type of waiver claim the club’s rebuild has been waiting for

There have been some defensive lapses. He had only eight career appearances at third base before playing there in his team debut Friday and was there in the eighth when former Oriole Nelson Cruz’s 89 mph liner went past his glove for a tiebreaking double. Saturday at second base, he rushed a feed to Martin at shortstop, leading to big eighth inning for the Rays. But earlier in the game, he ranged far to his right and threw across his body to retire the speedy Manuel Margot for an impressive out.