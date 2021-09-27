Orioles reset: John Means has quietly put together one of the best seasons for an O’s starter in a generation

The most intriguing assignment of that season, though, goes to Bruce Zimmermann — who hasn’t pitched since June 13 because of arm and ankle injuries. He pitched well in his first four starts, had four outings that were a bit rougher and then consistently gave the Orioles five or six solid innings in his four starts before his injury. Two more starts for him at the major league level can go a long way to reinforcing what was clear from the beginning of spring training: of the Orioles’ graduating pitching prospects, he’s been the best so far.