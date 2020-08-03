Orioles reset: Why Hanser Alberto is the heartbeat of their hot start

“We have some great stories. We have so many guys designated for assignment. If you look around the field this series, Yankees series. Look at the Yankees. Look at us, how many guys we have on the field who have been DFAed, traded, released, and getting an opportunity and hanging right in there. I’m really proud of our guys for all that. I think that they’re tough. It’s not easy to move organizations, be told that we don’t want you anymore, and they continue to compete. These guys are doing that.”