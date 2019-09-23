Orioles reset: How the front office is setting itself up for big changes after its first year

“In the role he was in [with USA Baseball] and the way he went about the role, he became very plugged into this whole burgeoning world of technology-oriented player development that we all find ourselves in now,” Elias said. “I know him. He’s got a lot of skills. He’s a real talented guy. He’s real organized. He’s real energetic. But we’re going to be doing a ton of hiring and kind of starting up a lot of new practices. I like him to spearhead those areas for us. … I think bringing him in for those reasons is going to be huge, to continue to keep us evolving in the player development space.”