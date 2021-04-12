Orioles reset: Two years after his free-fall from majors, Cedric Mullins’ ‘incredible’ progress on display

“I think like the majority of our hitters right now, we’re expanding and we’re trying to really drive the ball instead of just letting the at-bat happen and just being short to the ball, shrinking our strike zone a little bit,” Hyde said. “Guys that are struggling with command, not helping them out—just a little bit of a funk that way. I think that once we kind of get a few guys start get hot a little bit, start to walk, I think we need to walk. … We’ve just got to let the game come to us offensively instead of trying to do too much.”