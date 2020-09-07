Orioles reset: Recent debuts show Bowie camp to be a boon for player development

“I think you see what Keegan [did], the aggressiveness in the strike zone and the off-speed stuff he’s spinning for strikes, that’s something that he took into account after spring training and really improved. Ryan, with his defense as well as his strike zone management, that has come into play big-time and he has had marked improvement over the past year. I’m excited about all three of these guys. I think it’s hard to be patient, but sometimes you have to be a little bit. You want to see the prospects play.”