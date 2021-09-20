Orioles reset: Top prospect Adley Rutschman’s Triple-A success is impressing his big league teammates

Said Valaika: “He is so humble. You would never know that he’s the No. 1 prospect, the future, whatever. He doesn’t talk about it. He just goes about his business, just like one of the other guys. He doesn’t get treated any different way, and doesn’t expect to be treated any different. That’s cool in itself, you know? I’ve run across some players who are prospects and have all the hype, and they act a little different. But that’s not the case at all with Adley. He’s a great guy, stand-up guy, one of the teammates — and he’s great.”