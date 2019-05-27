Orioles reset: How is the club deciding which players to target on waivers?

On 50 occasions this month, a major league team has designated a player for assignment, signaling to the rest of the league that he's available in a trade or will be placed on waivers for other teams to claim.

And for a while, the Orioles were quiet in using their perch high in MLB's waiver claim order — based on reverse standings — to supplement their roster with such players.

That changed last week when they traded for recently-DFA’d center fielder Keon Broxton from the New York Mets and claimed right-hander Chandler Shepherd off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

Those spots, center field at the major league level and high-minors starting pitching depth, represent the Orioles' two most significant areas of immediate need.

But that's not to say they can't use plenty of help at other spots, too. Relievers of some pedigree become available all the time. The Orioles have plenty of areas they can upgrade. But on Wednesday, the Orioles' new brass explained the process of determining which players are worth targeting.

"I think it just depends on the situation and the needs and what position, and if it's a pitcher," executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias said. "It just depends on the situation, but there are times when we feel somebody is a clear talent upgrade and there are other times when we're looking for something in particular, and somebody becomes available. So, it just depends on the case."

Elias said Mike Snyder, who retained his title as director of Pacific Rim operations and baseball development but saw his role expand in the new front office, is the point person who will "alert us to anyone that looks like it might be a fit or might be interesting, and we hash it out."

"You've got to move pretty quickly because guys only can spend a couple of days on the waiver wire, and you have to assess your internal situation, and also, sometimes, the timing is awkward, so it's not an easy decision anytime," Elias said.

Said manager Brandon Hyde: "They involve me in when players are out there, just because I have familiarity with some of these guys. A guy like Broxton I've seen play quite a bit. If I have an opinion on somebody, I'll offer it. Mike's awesome about getting a wide range of opinions from people he trusts, and so we talked a lot about players that are out there, and Broxton was one of those."

After an offseason and spring training in which the Orioles added seven players who had either been placed on waivers or designated for assignment — including regulars Rio Ruiz, Hanser Alberto (twice), Dwight Smith Jr. and Pedro Severino — the Orioles' relative quiet on that front early in the season was surprising.

They had the first claim on waiver players until 30 days after the season began, and were never lower on the claiming list than third or fourth once it started updating after each day's games. The Orioles claimed right-hander Shawn Armstrong off waivers from the Seattle Mariners in late April, but that was at a time when the bullpen was in severe flux and several familiar faces were being sent down to Triple-A Norfolk.

Otherwise, several tempting players have come and gone without the Orioles getting their man. Former first-round draft pick Blake Swihart, who is primarily a catcher but plays all over the field, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox in mid-April before they dealt him to the Arizona Diamondbacks. With a player and international bonus slot money involved in that trade, perhaps there wasn't a fit if the Orioles were interested.

But Stevie Wilkerson, an infielder by trade and a player the Orioles designated off their roster in spring training, had been playing center field and learning on the fly at the major league level for the better part of a month after Cedric Mullins was optioned back to Norfolk.

In that span, the Orioles had the chance to claim outfielder Aaron Altherr, who, like Broxton, had his best year in 2017 but has played sparingly since. When Mullins was still in the majors in early-April but the Orioles had little depth behind him, the Detroit Tigers designated and ultimately outrighted Mikie Mahtook.

Both Alther and Mahtook have center field experience and relatively recent major league success, not unlike Broxton. It’s a few select examples, but shows just how much timing and collective feedback affect waiver decisions.

Broxton was inserted as the everyday center fielder from the moment he arrived Friday and has five hits, including the team’s longest home run of the season, in 12 at-bats. Perhaps this is the type of significant upgrade in tools the Orioles were referring to, but even if it’s not, his presence at least gives Hyde another player he’s happy to use when Broxton pushes Wilkerson to the bench.

But that the addition of Broxton was paired with a claim of Shepherd, who was a reliever when the Red Sox drafted him in 2014 until the beginning of last season, when he stretched out as a starter, shows what actual need looks like.