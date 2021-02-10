Former Orioles slugger Renato Núñez signs minor league deal with Tigers

Núñez, 26, hit .253 with a .783 OPS in three seasons with the Orioles after being claimed on waivers from the Texas Rangers in March 2018. He led Baltimore in home runs since his team debut in July 2018, including 31 in 2019 and a team-best 12 in 52 games in 2020. But with the Orioles wanting to add six Rule 5 draft-eligible prospects to their 40-man roster in November and having only five open spots, they designated Núñez for assignment to create the last opening.