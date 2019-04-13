Orioles' Renato Núñez learning to manage his time as DH, a new role for him in 2019

Renato Núñez has had to adjust to life as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, even if the assignment isn't permanent.

Núñez, who has been the designated hitter for 13 of the Orioles' 15 games, had never been the DH at any point in his minor league or major league career to this point. But the team's defensive emphasis has Rio Ruiz and Hanser Alberto getting most of the third-base time, and a biceps strain late in spring training has kept Núñez off the infield dirt in games.

"I've been DHing a lot, although my arm has been feeling much better," Núñez said. "I've been throwing from third. They made me do a couple drills from left field and right field, too. I feel like I'm ready to play defense, so I don't know. I haven't talked that much with the managers or trainers about what's going to be the plan, but right now, I'm just DH’ing. I'm feeling good. What I really want is to be in the lineup, even DH’ing. I don't mind. But if I'm in the lineup, of course I'm going to be happy."

As of late, the return has been there for the Orioles. His ninth-inning home run Friday was his second of the season, and after collecting just two hits on the opening road trip, Núñez is batting .310 in eight games since.

Part of that has included getting more used to a role that doesn't always make one feel like he's involved in the game.

"You've got to get used to going to the cage, and sometimes don't go to the cage, try to think about something else because you've got so much time," Núñez said. "You've just got to get used to it. I always say I don't mind. What I really want is to help the team and be in the lineup."

Manager Brandon Hyde said Núñez would get to play the field before long.

"I think you're going to see Nuney over there a little bit," Hyde said. "The arm is recovered, he feels good. He's doing a nice job with ground balls, he's doing a lot of infield stuff with him. You're going to start seeing him in the infield a little bit."

A surprise visit at Fenway

Hyde got a surprise visit Saturday morning from his old boss with the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein.

Epstein, the former Red Sox general manager and current president of baseball operations in Chicago, worked with Hyde from when he was the minor league field coordinator in their first season in Chicago in 2012. He was the farm director the following year before going to the major league dugout as a bench coach, then first base coach, and back again.

Epstein brought his two sons to visit Hyde and major league field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins at Fenway Park while in town for his mother's 80th birthday.

"I didn't know he was coming," Hyde said. "I heard like two minutes before, he texted Cos that he was here, and that was the last thing I was thinking of, to be honest with you. Then he walks in my office. That was really cool, seeing him. He's a close friend. Good to catch up. ...

"He's a special guy, obviously. He's done a lot of unbelievable things here. Now he's doing unbelievable things in Chicago. He's a real close friend, and somebody that I admire a lot."

Around the horn

Catcher Austin Wynns, who missed the end of spring training with an oblique strain and is currently on the injured list, begins a rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie Saturday. Hyde said there was no plan for how quickly he could return. ... Hyde said right-hander Alex Cobb (lumbar strain) threw before Saturday's game, but he had no update on how that went. ... Pedro Severino, who was cleared of a concussion after being hit in the head with a pitch Thursday, was in the lineup Saturday.

