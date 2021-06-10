Five Orioles homestands in, Relish hasn’t won a single Hot Dog Race. The team says there’s still time to catch up.

But no video-board regular has had more failures than Relish. There have been some close calls, with competitor Ketchup occasionally spoiling Relish’s pursuit of victory by bumping it aside as the two prepare to round third base. Relish led for most of Wednesday’s race but couldn’t hold on down the final stretch. Tuesday, the Oriole Bird showed up and turned the lights out, with only three pairs of eyes appearing on a dark screen for most of the race. On rainy nights, the hot dogs have circled the bases via boats.