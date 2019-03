The Orioles’ outfield situation got a little clearer Friday when the club released Eric Young Jr.

The 33-year-old outfield candidate, who was signed right before the start of spring training, said he was surprised when he was informed he wouldn’t be making the club, but left open the possibility of re-signing with the team and going to the minor leagues if he doesn’t find a major league job.

“A little bit [surprised],’’ he said, “but at the same time … I’ve been through a lot of situations, so there aren’t too many situations that can shock me. That’s part of the business. I’m happy with the spring that I’ve had, so I’m not too worried about that.”

Young, a 10-year big league veteran, was trying to catch on with his sixth major league club. In 13 spring games, he produced a .323/.462/.452 slash line and said he was satisfied with his performance.

“I had a great spring,” he said, “and showed at 33 that I can hang with the young bucks. Like I said, I’m not worried about it. I did what I was supposed to do on my end. It’s one of those business decisions. They’ve got to do what's best for the organization, and I’ve got to do what’s best for me now.”

Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias agreed, saying in a statement that Young performed well and is still coveted by the organization as a depth piece.

“Eric has looked and played great this spring,’’ Elias said. “Once we determined he was unlikely to make our Opening Day roster, we felt we would allow him to look around for a little while. We plan to keep talking to him in case he doesn’t find a better opportunity.”

This leaves Joey Rickard, Dwight Smith Jr. and utility man Drew Jackson to compete for what appears to be one starting outfield position and an extra outfield spot.

The team previously reassigned top prospects Austin Hays, DJ Stewart, Yusniel Diaz and Anthony Santander to the minors.

Young applauded the young players he competed with this spring.

“The sky’s the limit for them,” he said. “I’m excited to see what they do here in the future. They have a lot of talent. Now they just need the experience, which some are going to get now that I’m obviously out of the race.

“I’ve got nothing but love for all the guys. I want to see nothing but the best for them.”

Austin Wynns progressing

Catcher Austin Wynns (oblique) is moving forward in his rehabilitation program and has progressed to taking batting practice. He said Friday that there is still some slight discomfort in the area, but he is working through it and trying to get ready to return to action as quickly as possible.

“I did my whole routine today,” he said. “I did the tee and front toss and then today was first day of BP — coach’s BP. It was good. I felt it a little bit, but it was really good, good progress. And tomorrow we’re going to try to amp it a little more and go from there.”

It seems unlikely that he’ll avoid starting the season on the disabled list, but he isn’t ruling anything out.

“I’m trying to get back as fast as I can … trust me on that,’’ he said. “We’ll see. I haven’t spoken to them about that. When I find out, you’ll find out.”

Friday’s lineup

Both Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis made the trip to Dunedin to face the Toronto Blue Jays. Trumbo will bat second and be the designated hitter for a couple of at-bats and Renato Núñez (biceps soreness) is scheduled to also get two at-bats in that slot after Trumbo leaves the game.

The lineup is starting to look more and more like the one that could open the season. Cedric Mullins is in the leadoff spot. Rule 5 draftee Richie Martin is at shortstop. Jackson is making his first appearance in left field.

Jesús Sucre’s situation

The opt-out date in catcher Jesús Sucre’s contract has arrived, but he was in Friday’s lineup, which would indicate he’s going to stay and make the major league roster. He told reporters no one has told him anything yet.

