Orioles to face Red Sox in 2020 Little League Classic in Williamsport

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I know just watching it on TV how much fun it looks like players have, and the interaction with the kids. Obviously, Williamsport is something we all dreamed about as kids trying to get there and play in the Little League World Series. I’ve never been there. To go there and experience that and meet everybody up there, and to play on Sunday Night Baseball in that kind of environment is going to be a really cool experience.