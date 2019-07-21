Orioles’ Anthony Santander ‘playing great’ as team tests his limits in center field

Anthony Santander missed his first career cycle by a double in the Orioles’ 17-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. But there were no hung heads about a first career four-hit night in what’s been a productive stretch for the young outfielder.
“No, muy happy,” Santander said with a grin, cutting off interpreter Ramón Alarcón before answering whether or not he was frustrated that the double to complete the cycle eluded him.
And in a season when little has gone right for the Orioles, they’ll likely feel the same way about the manner in which Santander has grown since he joined the team for good June 7.
Santander raised his average to .299 with an .840 OPS thanks to his four-hit night Saturday, featuring his fifth home run of the season, a triple and two singles. Combined with the team’s experimentation with him in center field, they’re getting far more than anyone expected from the former Rule 5 draft pick.
“Playing great,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Really good swings; hits from both sides of the plate. Obviously, he’s got some power, and it’s a line-drive swing and uses the whole field. Another night out there in center field, doing a good job. Just playing the game well, and plays hard. He comes prepared, and he’s professional.”
Santander, 24, has spent parts of the prior two seasons in the majors, but didn’t have nearly the success he’s enjoyed this year. The previous Orioles regime thought there was plenty of potential in the bat, but there were some early concerns that he’d be primarily a designated hitter at the highest level. Three years later, he’s playing center field, albeit with an nontraditional profile.
Saturday was his fourth start in center field, and he said every time allows him to improve.
"I feel better," Santander said, via Alarcón. "I think the key thing is the opportunity that I'm getting. The more opportunity, the more I work at it. I think I'm improving because of that."
It's his bat, however, that means the Orioles try and get him in the lineup however they can. And it's far improved from his Rule 5-required stint, to say nothing of the high-minors performance that came as he was rehabbing arm injuries in 2017 and after he was sent to Double-A Bowie in 2018.
In his first two seasons, Santander hit .214 with a .565 OPS and more strikeouts (29) than hits (28) in 131 at-bats over 46 games. Santander has 137 at-bats this season that have produced his .299/.351/.459 batting line, making him the type of player Hyde is trying to get into the lineup any way he can.
“I’m very happy that the results are there,” Santander said. “The key of it is the work, every single day, that I’ve been able to put in. Thankfully, the results are coming out of that work.”