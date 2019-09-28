Orioles in position for first sweep of season after 9-4 win over Red Sox

It would have been a fate far more cruel than Means (12-11) deserved had he not grinded out another winning start the way he did, though it looked shaky early. The Orioles took an early 2-0 lead on a home run by DJ Stewart in the first inning. Means gave it right back with interest on back-to-back home runs by Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez in the bottom of the frame to create an early 3-2 deficit.