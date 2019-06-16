Orioles' rally in eighth wasted in 8-6 loss to Red Sox in 10 innings, club's fifth straight defeat

Just as quickly as the Orioles looked like improbable winners on Father's Day at Camden Yards, their lead disappeared.

By the end of a 8-6, 10-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, it was hard to believe they were ever in a position to win at all.

Trailing 2-1 on an afternoon of missed opportunities against Red Sox pitching, Jonathan Villar stole second base, then third base and scored on a wild pitch after a leadoff walk in the eighth inning. Stevie Wilkerson then tripled and scored on a single by Hanser Alberto to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead.

But closer Mychal Givens allowed a home run to No. 9 hitter Marco Hernández with one out in the ninth to tie the game and gave up a 458-foot home run to Rafael Devers to open the 10th before Boston scored five runs against him and David Hess to turn it into a rout.

Givens now has five blown saves against six converted saves, although one of those blown saves didn’t come in the ninth inning. The most recent means the Orioles are 21-50 through 71 games. Only three other teams this century have lost 50 games this quickly — the 2003 Detroit Tigers, and the 2010 and 2018 editions of the Orioles.

Sunday's game, albeit a slog that featured 15 pitchers, was the kind Orioles manager Brandon Hyde — who was ejected in the fourth inning — will have wanted when he described the previous two games of this series with Boston as "embarrassing" and "sloppy," respectively.

He was smart to issue a challenge to play better when his best starter, rookie left-hander John Means, was pitching the next day. For large stretches of the game, they played as they were expected to defensively, and had good at-bats to produce threatening situations, even if going 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position hurt badly.

Means wasn't his best, grinding through five innings of two-run ball, and left with a 2-1 deficit after five innings.

Means would have exited a tie game had the umpires not nullified a run-scoring sacrifice bunt by Keon Broxton, who ran inside the baseline and was called out. Since interference calls like that aren't reviewable, Hyde's objections led to an ejection.

In his place, major league field coordinator Tim Cossins was aggressive with his bullpen keeping the game as close as it was, using Jimmy Yacabonis, Richard Bleier, Shawn Armstrong and Paul Fry to carry the game into the eighth inning at 2-1. They combined for three scoreless innings.

Following Hernández's home run, Givens had to strand Mookie Betts at third after a one-out triple in the ninth inning to keep the game tied, but wasn't able to do it in the 10th.

An error by Rio Ruiz in the 10th made things more complicated than they needed to be, which meant a two-run home run by Wilkerson and a solo home run by Trey Mancini in the home half were only consolation.

