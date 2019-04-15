Orioles ride bounce-back start from Dan Straily, big innings to 8-1 win over Red Sox

Orioles right-hander Dan Straily carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and was as good Monday as he was bad in his first two appearances with the team, helping them to an 8-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Patriots Day at Fenway Park.

Straily, who allowed two home runs both in his debut relief appearance with the Orioles and his first start last week, allowed just two hits and one run as the Orioles used home runs by Dwight Smith Jr. and Chris Davis and a three-hit day by Renato Núñez to leave Boston with a four-game series split.

Though he walked Rafael Devers with two outs in the second inning, Straily had a 4-0 lead when he finally allowed a hit thanks to a second-inning single by Núñez, a run-scoring single by Villar in the fifth, and Smith's third home run in four starts.

Xander Bogaerts' infield single did the trick on a ball that shortstop Richie Martin slid to collect and threw from his knees behind second base. The second hit, a single down the right-field line by Devers, was with much more authority.

Bogaerts scored on a fielder's choice that resulted in Orioles manager Brandon Hyde's ejection after he believed it should have been a double play and replay review didn't agree. But Straily limited the damage from that lost out to end the inning with just one run in. He lowered his ERA from 19.29 to 10.24 Monday, and saw his effectiveness carry on into the bullpen.

Though the Orioles relief corps has been challenged at times this year, Jimmy Yacabonis (1 1/3 innings), Paul Fry (2/3 innings), Evan Phillips (one inning), and Miguel Castro (one inning) combined to allow two hits and two walks in four scoreless innings of relief.

Davis finally homers

Davis wore the same frustrated look on his face as he has countless times this season when home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called a strike on a 3-1 changeup off the outside corner during his eighth-inning at-bat. But he responded with something that's anything but familiar for his 2019 season.

The next pitch was an 88-mph slider that Davis turned on and deposited into the right-field bleachers at Fenway Park for his first home run of the season, this of the two-run variety after Núñez doubled with one out.

According to MLB's Statcast data, at 108 mph off the bat, the ball was the hardest Davis has hit all season. He's now batting .089 after breaking his record hitless streaks Saturday.

...and the Orioles don't allow one

Monday was the first of the Orioles' 17 games in which they didn't allow a home run, leaving them tied for the major league record of 16 straight games to start the season with the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies.

Some lineup protection?

Trey Mancini had a single and a double to continue his tremendous start to the season Monday, and Villar reached three times as his average continues to hover around .300. But both Smith and Núñez showed well for themselves in the Boston series, giving the Orioles some hope for lineup balance going forward.

Smith homered in the last game of the homestand Thursday, and had two home runs and three walks in the middle of the lineup. His two-run double in the ninth inning extended the Orioles' lead to 8-1, and his four RBIs were a career-high.

Núñez homered on Friday, had two hits Saturday, and is taking a six-game hitting streak to Tampa Bay along with his .293 average thanks to his team-high three hits Sunday.

