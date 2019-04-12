Orioles put up a fight, but fall to Red Sox at Fenway, 6-4

Thanks to a bounce-back outing from their best starter of the young season — right-hander David Hess — the Orioles were still in touch with the Boston Red Sox when they collected their first hit of the game with two outs in the fifth inning.

But even with a two-run home run from Dwight Smith Jr. pulling them within a run in the seventh inning and Renato Núñez’s two-run home run in the ninth, the Orioles' late-game fight wasn't enough to prevent a 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox before an announced crowd of 33,668 at Fenway Park on Friday night.

The loss was the Orioles' fourth straight, and they've dropped eight of nine since their improbable 4-1 start. And for the fourth time in 14 games, they took a while to get it going.

Hess, who had the home-run bug in his most recent start atCamden Yards as so many of the Orioles had on the recent homestand, allowed a two-out home run to Andrew Benintendi in the third inning, an RBI double to Xander Bogaerts in the fourth inning and a run-scoring single by Eduardo Núñez two batters later.

But the Red Sox didn't have much to show for all the hard contact . It was 3-0 in the fifth inning when the Orioles finally put a blemish on the line of their former prospect, Eduardo Rodríguez.

Rodriguez didn't allow a hit until a two-out single by Hanser Alberto — who also broke up a no-hitter in the sixth inning on Sunday against the New York Yankees — and was cruising when Trey Mancini doubled past a leaping Mookie Betts in the seventh. Two batters later, Smith hit his second home run in as many days to chase Rodríguez, and the Orioles stranded the tying run against the Red Sox bullpen.

They wouldn't get that close again, as Boston tacked on a run in the seventh against Paul Fry and two in the eighth against Evan Phillips.

That was plenty to beat an Orioles offense that, after collecting four hits apiece in losses Wednesday and Thursday, had just four hits Friday. At 113 mph off the bat, according to MLB’s Statcast data, Núñez’s home run in the ninth was the hardest-hit ball of the Orioles’ season.

Chris Davis pinch-hit with two outs in the ninth and lined out into the shift. He was trying to end his 0-for-53 run at the plate over his last 61 plate appearances over two seasons.

Hess holds the line

While Hess was hit hard at times Friday, the result was still one of the best starts of the Orioles' young season. He has the clear front-runner with 6 1/3 scoreless innings on April 1 in Toronto, but with 5 2/3 innings of three-run ball, he has a 3.32 ERA.

Fourteen in a row

In allowing Benintendi's first home run of the season, Hess extended the Orioles streak of consecutive games having allowed a home run to 14 games to start the season, a franchise record. The 2009 Philadelphia Phillies set the major-league record with 16 straight games with a home run allowed.

On the farm

A pair of well-regarded Orioles pitching prospects matched gems with 10 strikeouts apiece Friday night. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, making his second start of the season for Low-A Delmarva, struck out 10 batters in six innings of shutout ball, giving him 10 strikeouts for the second straight game.

Left-hander Keegan Akin was making his second start for the Tides and struck out 10 in six innings of four-hit, two-run ball. They join right-hander Mike Baumann (High-A Frederick) and right-hander Ofelky Peralta (Delmarva) with 10-strikeout games in the young minor league season.

