Orioles bats quiet again as losing streak reaches 11 games with 6-2 loss to Red Sox in Boston

It was the Orioles’ first hit with a runner in scoring position since last Sunday, and they were 0-for-34 in those situations since then. But outside of a single by Hays in the third inning, they didn’t have another hit until after starter Eduardo Rodriguez left. In the seventh, Jorge Mateo hit a 105-mph line-drive single off pitcher Adam Ottavino to drive in the Orioles’ second run after Pedro Severino was hit by a pitch and Maikel Franco walked.