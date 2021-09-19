Trey Mancini provides late lead, but Orioles are swept out of Boston with 8-6 loss to Red Sox

BOSTON — Trey Mancini, in and out of the Orioles lineup this month with an oblique injury, is battling through soreness for days like Sunday.
The Orioles’ most experienced hitter and inspirational center of the team came up after the Boston Red Sox bullpen walked the bases loaded in the seventh and hit a bases-clearing double to give Baltimore the lead.
It was a big hit the Orioles have so often lacked. What transpired next, though, makes it a wonder that he or anyone else endures this.
Boston erased that Orioles lead quickly, scoring three times in the seventh to win, 8-6, for a three-game sweep before an announced crowd of 27,010 at Fenway Park.
Full marks go to the Orioles (47-102) for battling back to take the lead in the first place. Rookie Alexander Wells struggled early, loading the bases on a walk and two singles before recording an out, then hitting Bobby Dalbec and allowing a two-run double to Kevin Plawecki for an early 3-0 deficit. Boston added a fourth run in the second when Alex Verdugo doubled and scored on a double by Kiké Hernández.
Wells settled down to retire 12 of 13 the rest of the way. The only blemish was a cheap Fenway Park home run by J.D. Martinez in the third.
By then, the Orioles had clawed back into the game. Cedric Mullins singled, advanced on a walk by Ryan Mountcastle and scored when Anthony Santander hit a double. Austin Hays’ two-out single up the middle scored Mountcastle and Santander.
Wells and Eric Hanhold kept it a 5-3 game into the seventh inning, when Mullins, Mountcastle and Santander all walked to bring up Mancini. He hooked a ground ball into the left-field corner to score them all and give the Orioles a lead.
But Conner Greene, who hadn’t allowed a run in six appearance and had a 1.88 ERA since returning to the Orioles late last month, allowed three runs on three hits to give the lead right back in the seventh.
Dillon Tate kept it from getting any worse by retiring all four batters he faced from the seventh through the eighth, but the Orioles’ offensive day was done. Mountcastle had two hits and two walks but struck out in the ninth.
A good spell for Wells
By virtue of being soft-tossing left-handers, Orioles rookies Zac Lowther and Wells face similar challenges in establishing themselves in the majors. Hyde wanted Wells to attack the zone the way Lowther did late in Saturday’s outing, and after his rocky start, he did just that.
Still, Wells allowed five runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts, bringing his ERA from 7.76 to 7.96.
Pitcher parade
The Orioles added a pair of fresh pitchers to a battered staff Sunday, bringing up reliever Brooks Kriske from Triple-A Norfolk just days after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees and selecting the contract of Thomas Eshelman.
The duo replaced Spenser Watkins, who was optioned to Norfolk, and Dusten Knight, who was designated for assignment.
Hyde said the Orioles were “excited” about being able to get Kriske.
“We’ve seen him briefly, he’s got a great arm,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re hoping … his command was a little bit of an issue in New York, but someone they thought highly of. But we’re hoping we can help him and he can stick with us. Eshelman, we added to give us some length out of our bullpen.”
ORIOLES@PHILLIES
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN Radio: 105.7 FM