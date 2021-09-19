Trey Mancini provides late lead, but Orioles are swept out of Boston with 8-6 loss to Red Sox

Full marks go to the Orioles (47-102) for battling back to take the lead in the first place. Rookie Alexander Wells struggled early, loading the bases on a walk and two singles before recording an out, then hitting Bobby Dalbec and allowing a two-run double to Kevin Plawecki for an early 3-0 deficit. Boston added a fourth run in the second when Alex Verdugo doubled and scored on a double by Kiké Hernández.