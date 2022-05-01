Errant throw on bunt attempt gives Orioles walk-off win over Red Sox, 2-1, in 10 innings

A wayward throw from Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura on Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos’ bunt attempt allowed Jorge Mateo to score easily and give Baltimore a 2-1 walk-off victory Saturday at Camden Yards.

With two on and no outs in the bottom of the 10th, Chirinos laid down a bunt that Sawamura fielded between the mound and home. He attempted to nab the lead runner Mateo at third, but his throw went high, and the speedy Mateo came home without issue.

OK WE'LL TAKE IT pic.twitter.com/cnNlHherjW — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 1, 2022

It gave the Orioles (7-15) a victory in a game in which Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Two turns through the lineup against Eovaldi, Baltimore’s only base runner came opening the second inning when Austin Hays reached on shortstop Xander Bogaert’s error. After Eovaldi recorded the second out of the fifth with his seventh strikeout — and Chris Owings’ 12th in his first 17 at-bats as an Oriole — leadoff man Cedric Mullins lined a double to left, but Anthony Santander followed with a groundout, continuing Baltimore’s yearlong struggles with runners in scoring position.

They stretched into the seventh, as well, with Eovaldi retiring the next three Orioles after Ryan Mountcastle and Hays singled to open the inning. Baltimore started the series 0-for-12 with runners on second, third or both in the series, giving the Orioles hits in fewer than one-sixth of such at-bats to that point.

But when Mullins again doubled with two outs in the eighth against Matt Barnes, Santander took advantage of the second chance with a single up the middle to tie the game.

Sparing no exSpense

Before taking an at-bat against Eovaldi, the Orioles faced a deficit, with two of the first three batters Spenser Watkins faced in the top of the first inning roping 100-plus mph hits to produce what stood as Boston’s only run.

Watkins allowed little else in his 4 2/3 innings, with some help from a diving play from Hays in left. Through four starts, his 2.55 ERA ranks second among Baltimore’s starting pitchers.

Félix Bautista closed Watkins’ line by getting the final out of the fifth, then Bryan Baker, Joey Krehbiel, Cionel Pérez, Dillon Tate and Jorge López combined for another five scoreless innings of relief to allow the Orioles’ comeback and send the game to extras.

Around the horn

The Orioles are still awaiting updates on the inflammation in Alexander Wells’ left elbow and Chris Ellis’ right shoulder, manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. Both pitchers are on the 10-day injured list.

With roster size reducing from 28 to 26 players after Sunday’s game, the Orioles are still considering their options, Hyde said, adding that the way they’ve pitched thus far this year would make it easier to carry 13 pitchers rather than the maximum allowance of 14.

Top prospect Adley Rutschman continued his minor league rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen with hits in the first four of his five at-bats, including two doubles off right-hander Mick Abel, the Philadelphia Phillies’ No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America. In four games — two each at catcher and designated hitter — Rutschman is hitting .462 with a 1.225 OPS.

RED SOX@ORIOLES

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM