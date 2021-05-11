Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle homer to back hurdle-clearing Jorge López in Orioles’ 4-1 win over Red Sox

López finally cleared that hurdle in Monday night’s 4-1 victory to avoid a sweep against the Boston Red Sox, working a season-high 5 ⅔ innings. Despite having pitched into the fifth inning in each of his six starts, López completed it only once and had yet to take the mound for the sixth. When he began Monday’s fifth by surrendering a leadoff double, it seemed his struggles would only grow. At the time, López had a 42.43 ERA in the fifth inning despite posting a 2.89 ERA through the first four innings of his starts.