Red Sox make Matt Harvey battle for outs as Orioles lose 6-2

Harvey seemed poised to get two outs with his first four pitches of the inning, but on Devers’ one-out grounder to first, Harvey couldn’t corral Pat Valaika’s hard throw as he tried to cover the bag. The ball bounced off Harvey’s leg, allowing Devers to take second on an error that was charged to Harvey. Devers scored when Hunter Renfroe followed with a single an out later. After Harvey issued a four-pitch walk to Franchy Cordero — who entered batting .188 — Bobby Dalbec homered on an 0-2 curveball.