Orioles allow six homers, including three from J.D. Martinez, in 14-9 loss as Red Sox complete sweep

He changed that by sending a 1-1 curveball from Nick Pivetta to deep center field, where Hernández was unable to make a catch against the wall. McKenna, known for his speed as he came up through the Orioles’ system, lost his helmet as he approached second, slowed for a bit rounding the bag, then took off for third, sliding in feet first as he became the first Oriole to triple for his first hit since Manny Machado in 2012. DJ Stewart walked a batter later, and they both scored when Franco homered to left. It gave Franco four RBIs after he had singled to drive in Ryan Mountcastle, who had doubled to lead off the fourth.