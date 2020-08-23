Orioles walk off on Red Sox, 5-4, in 10 innings to snap losing streak

The shot and the accompanying bat toss energized what had been another quiet night for the Orioles lineup. Pat Valaika’s second-inning home run, his third in as many games, put them on the board against Boston’s Martín Pérez. In Valaika’s second chance against him with two outs and a runner on second in the fourth, he smacked a single into left, but Renato Núñez was easily thrown out at home when third-base coach José Flores waved him home despite the ball being in left fielder Alex Verdugo’s glove before Núñez reached third.