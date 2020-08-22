Orioles’ late homers not enough to overcome Boston’s early ones in 8-5 loss

Despite throwing the pitch nearly 4 mph harder than he did a year ago, it hasn’t been nearly as effective. Three of the four hits Means allowed Friday, including both home runs, came on his change-up. On the year, opposing batters are hitting .409 off the pitch with an .818 slugging percentage. The Red Sox whiffed on only one of the eight Means change-ups they swung at Friday, in line with the 13.3% swing-and-miss rate he entered the start with.