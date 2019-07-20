Orioles homer, hustle past Red Sox in 11-2 win, beating David Price at Camden Yards for first time

Martin provided the most electrifying moment of Friday’s 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox as he went the full 360 feet on an opposite-field triple and error by right fielder J.D. Martinez, an official scorer’s decision the only thing denying him the Orioles their first inside-the-park home run at Camden Yards. The second-inning sprint supplied only one of the six runs the Orioles scored off Boston left-hander David Price — the other five coming on home runs from Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton — as Price’s unblemished regular-season record in Oriole Park came to an end.