Orioles' bats break out around Chris Davis in 9-5 win over Red Sox, snapping four-game losing streak

If hitting is contagious, kudos to the rest of the Orioles for finally having something for Chris Davis to catch.

The beleaguered first baseman notched his first hit of the season in the first inning and was one of five Orioles with a multihit game Saturday as they broke out against former Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello. The resulting 9-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on a beautiful Fenway Park afternoon snapped the Orioles’ four-game losing streak.

Davis' first-inning single with the bases loaded gave the Orioles (6-9) a 2-0 lead and broke a 54-at-bat stretch without a hit dating to 2018. It ended a record-setting streak in a meaningful way for an offense that has struggled to get going early in games this week.

They loaded the bases again in the second but didn't score, and after Andrew Cashner allowed a two-run home run to No. 9 hitter Christian Vázquez in the third, the Orioles started scoring in bunches. Davis doubled with two on and nobody out in the fifth inning for his second hit of the game and his third RBI, then added a fourth RBI on a forceout to cap a four-run sixth.

With two more runs in the seventh, the Orioles made their margin comfortable for their bullpen. Their season high was 12 runs in Monday's win over the Oakland Athletics, coincidentally the previous time Cashner pitched. That's what happens when so many players contribute the way they did Saturday.

Jonathan Villar reached base four times on two walks and two singles, and scored twice. His single to open the ninth inning made it six straight innings in which the Orioles had the leadoff man on.

Trey Mancini had a double, a single and scored twice. Dwight Smith Jr. walked three times and scored twice, while Renato Núñez and Rio Ruiz had two singles apiece.

Cashner cools down Boston

Cashner didn't win his third game until July 27 last season, but needed only until his fourth start of 2019 to accomplish that with five-plus innings of three-hit, three-run ball against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The third inning, in which he allowed the home run to Vázquez, was the anomaly on the day, though it made for 15 games in a row in which the Orioles allowed a home run, one shy of the major league record.

He'd needed 28 pitches for two hitless innings to start the game, then had a laborious 30-pitch third inning. He needed 18 pitches to get through the next two innings before Boston turned over their lineup a third time and chased him with a double and a single to start the sixth.

His third run scored when Jimmy Yacabonis cleaned up a two-on, no-out mess with a double play.

Easier than usual

Yacabonis allowed two runs on a double by Vázquez in the seventh, and Tanner Scott had a tense time finishing that inning off.

But after he retired the first batter of the eighth and allowed a one-out single, Mychal Givens came on in his most traditional deployment of the season to strike out two in the eighth and two more in a scoreless ninth.

CAPTION For the most part, I'd say the first three innings were good stuff,” Bundy said. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) For the most part, I'd say the first three innings were good stuff,” Bundy said. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I have to trust the process," Chris Davis said. "I have to trust that the work I'm putting in, at some point, it's going to turn around.” (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I have to trust the process," Chris Davis said. "I have to trust that the work I'm putting in, at some point, it's going to turn around.” (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli