Zac Lowther ends rotation audition well, but Orioles can’t play spoiler again in 6-0 loss to Red Sox

In his final opportunity in a September audition, left-hander Zac Lowther did that, though neither Baltimore’s offense nor bullpen was able to back him in a 6-0 blanking by the Boston Red Sox. That same opponent had tagged Lowther for 10 runs in 5 ⅔ innings over two previous starts, including the first of his career. But Wednesday, in the penultimate game at Camden Yards this season, he pitched into the sixth against a Boston team that clung onto its playoff positioning with the victory.