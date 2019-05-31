Recent drafts could deliver early impact for Orioles' new regime

First-year executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias is trying to deliver the Orioles to the other side of their current holistic transformation to a drafting-and-development organization.

If he delivers on his promise, some of the first truly impactful pieces to arrive at the big-league level might be the last two first-round picks he inherited, left-hander DL Hall and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.

Especially in Rodriguez, and then down to Hall and any number of recent high draft picks such as Blaine Knight, Zac Lowther, Michael Baumann, and even resurgent first-round picks Hunter Harvey and Cody Sedlock, the Orioles' new brass is finding one of the hallmarks of the team's minor leagues: plenty of promise at draft time with little of it realized in a meaningful way at the major league level.

Elias, who came up as a scout and scouting supervisor with the St. Louis Cardinals before going to the Astros in a director role, said over a decade on the scouting side means he knew many of the Orioles' scouts when he took the job and thinks they've done some good here.

"There's already a relationship in that way, but I think first of all, our scouts here with the Orioles have had success," Elias said. "We've made some really smart picks. We've got a lot of really good pitchers in the system right now, as I've discussed, and our previous two first-round draft picks are doing really well. That's exciting."

Since several of the core players the Orioles drafted and brought into their teams over the last decade to return the franchise to success, such as Nick Markakis, Manny Machado, and Zack Britton have all left in free agency, and others were traded, the current team lacks much home-grown star power.

Dylan Bundy, a 2011 first-round pick, is in the rotation with David Hess and John Means; Trey Mancini IS leading the offense; and 2015 first-round pick DJ Stewart, Stevie Wilkerson and Austin Wynns are trying to solidify themselves. In the bullpen, there's former highly touted draftees Mychal Givens and Branden Kline.

Only really Mancini, Bundy, and Givens have achieved any kind of legitimate major league success, but it wasn't as if they haven't been part of strong draft classes.

Several produced players who came right up to help a team in pursuit of sustained playoff success — such as 2012 first-round pick Kevin Gausman. But the drawback on the Orioles' drafts under Duquette are that they're either too top-heavy, in the case of that Gausman draft in which Kline is the fourth player to make the majors and the other two — left-hander Josh Hader and first baseman Christian Walker — never got to make an impact with the Orioles.

The 2013 draft, headlined by Harvey, has produced nine major leaguers after Mike Yastrzemski debuted for the San Francisco Giants last weekend. Outside of Mancini, the standout of the group, the draft produced two catchers trying to become everyday major leaugers in Wynns and Chance Sisco, two left-handers in Steven Brault and Stephen Tarpley, who the Orioles traded for the disappointing outfielder Travis Snider in 2015, and two relievers.

This year's star of the Orioles' rotation, left-hander Means, has produced 1.7 wins above replacement (WAR) according to Baseball-Reference.com to make him the most valuable player far and away from a 2014 draft class that features Hess, Tanner Scott and Wilkerson.

Stewart is the only 2015 draftee in the majors with the Orioles, as fellow outfielder Cedric Mullins is trying to get back on track in the minors after a bad first month in the majors and reliever Ryan Meisinger was lost on waivers this offseason. Outfielder Austin Hays was the first member of the 2016 draft for any team to make the majors he tore through the minors in 2017, but hasn't been back since.

That leaves the new regime in the position of having two bubbles of players. The first, including Hays, Sisco, Mullins, and Stewart, who have their major league clocks started but may have been quick to the majors in order to help illustrate the team's drafting and developing prowess now have been handed remedial minor league time to get to the level Elias and manager Brandon Hyde expect for a major league ready prospect. There will be much more measured development tracks for high-minors draftees such as Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan McKenna.

But it's the pitchers who Elias and Hyde will be able to get the most out of, and that's no accident. While the Astros became known for all the advantages they were able to glean from the limitless information streams that come from a baseball game, especially in college with the installation of pitch- and motion-tracking systems such as TrackMan, the Orioles weren't completely out of the mix with such information.

In the past, they were used to help identify first-day left-handers Keegan Akin and Zac Lowther, who are probably among the top three homegrown Orioles pitchers in terms of proximity to a major league rotation. Some teams will have found the fact that 2018 third-rounder Blaine Knight had what one scout called "ridiculous" spin-rate on his breaking balls as appealing as those who simply watched him mow down the SEC last year at Arkansas.

Those measurables are more available on college pitchers, where the Astros have gotten some real value in recent years, and the Orioles to a lesser extent can say the same.

But now with two years worth of highly drafted pitchers, such as Rodriguez, Knight, Drew Rom, Hall, Lowther, and Baumann, all taking steps forward under the new pitching program installed by minor league pitching coordinator Chris Holt, it's clear there's been at least some overlap in what the Orioles were doing and what the Astros imports might want.

