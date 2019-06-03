Orioles recall catcher Chance Sisco from Triple-A Norfolk

The Orioles announced Monday that they have recalled catcher Chance Sisco from Triple-A Norfolk. He will join the team beginning with Tuesday’s series opener at the Texas Rangers.

Sisco, 24, occupies one of the two roster spots left vacant after the Orioles optioned catcher Austin Wynns and utilityman Stevie Wilkerson after Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants. First baseman Chris Davis is expected to come off the injured list to take the other.

Sisco was hitting .289/.383/.530 with 10 home runs and 10 doubles for the Tides. Of concern was that opposing base-stealers went 27-for-33 against him, but Sisco and his left-handed bat should immediately pair with Pedro Severino to give the Orioles two solidly hitting catchers.

Sisco hit .333 in 10 games with the Orioles in 2017, but he slashed .181/.288/.269 across 63 major-league games last season. But in spring training, he hit .382/.533/.765 and was a surprise demotion as Orioles emphasized development.

Norfolk manager Gary Kendall recently told The Baltimore Sun he’s seen improvement in Sisco, especially behind the plate, and this week will offer the first chance to see the impact of that growth at the major-league level.

