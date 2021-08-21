Mike Elias gave the clearest indication yet of when the Orioles’ ‘traumatic’ rebuild could turn. It can’t come soon enough. | ANALYSIS

“I think that we look at where we’re at, what we expect our internal group to do next year — and that includes players that we’ll see how the minor league season finishes up, but that may be prominent parts of this major league team next year that aren’t on [the roster] right now — and look where our holes are, and the resources that are available to us and make strategic decisions with the goal in mind of getting this team back to the playoffs as soon as possible and sort of keeping us in a state of not having to go through a gigantic, traumatic rebuild of this degree ever again,” Elias said.