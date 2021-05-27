The Orioles’ rebuild was always going to be a tough sell. Little beyond winning will convince the doubters. | ANALYSIS

Those are just names on a headshot next to some minor league statistics on a MASN in-game graphic for the general fanbase, and the players they were acquired for were actually part of the games. None of them were going to be part of the next great Orioles team, and each was part of a bad Orioles team in the moment. But on occasion, they helped the Orioles win, and everyone went home happy. They still were major league players, and replacing them with waiver claims and eventually prospects means the on-field product will suffer in the short term.