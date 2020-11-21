The Orioles’ rebuild is about finding who sticks. Renato Núñez won’t be the last who doesn’t.

Whether such moves follow for other mainstays of this portion of the Orioles’ rebuild is yet to be seen. Fan-favorite infielder Hanser Alberto is eligible for arbitration for a second time. The Orioles claimed former Gold Glove second baseman Yolmer Sánchez off waivers earlier this offseason, and one of the prospects added to the roster Friday was Rylan Bannon, one of the pieces acquired in the Manny Machado trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and a player who Elias said will be “in the mix” for a job in the infield come spring training.