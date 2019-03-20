Rebuilding crew: How the Orioles united Mike Elias, Brandon Hyde and Sig Mejdal to make over club

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Left to right, Orioles assistant GM Sig Mejdal, manager Brandon Hyde and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias. Left to right, Orioles assistant GM Sig Mejdal, manager Brandon Hyde and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) What now? No one is promising results, not with a young team that's mostly intact after last year's club-record losing season. But Hyde went about establishing quickly that things would at least be different. His camp was one he didn’t see as remarkable, but players raved about how much more comfortable they feel to be themselves and make the kinds of mistakes that lead to improvement. Hyde doesn’t take satisfaction in that, but knows what will constitute a good year. “I really want our guys to just want to be a real competitive team, where guys play for each other, they play hard, they play to win every night,” Hyde said. “Then, I'll feel good. But I just want this group to take ownership of not only their careers but our team, and to watch it just grow and improve.” Players, so far, have bought in on some of the analytics-driven concepts Luhnow and company implemented in Houston. They've looked at how the league changed and in some ways passed them by, and welcome anything to help their careers and help their team win. Mejdal said the front office’s success with such practices has been so visible that it has has made things easier to implement with the Orioles. Fifteen years after "Moneyball" introduced the use of baseball data analytics to the masses, the likes of new Orioles assistant general manager of analytics Sig Mejdal can credit Michael Lewis’ book — and what it brought into focus — for their jobs in baseball. Today, analytics are a necessary,... But the Orioles are seeking a whole organization where such practices drive success. That's why Hyde has integrated minor league coaches into major league camp more extensively, and why the hope in the Warehouse is scouting and player development will now be on the same page. Success in such systems in Houston and Chicago, as well as with other teams, is why the Orioles installed this trio to create that in Baltimore. "That is the only way for a team like ours to have a sustained chance at making the playoffs over several years across a decade," Elias said. "I think that's what other teams around the league are doing, and it's tough, because in our division, there's two of the richest teams in baseball. There's many of the smartest teams in baseball, and there's two or three really stacked farm systems right now. "We've got our work cut out for us. But I feel like having the group that we have, and some of the edges that I think we bring to the table, we've got a real shot. But people understand that we're trying to do this the right way. It needs to be done the right way." CAPTION Jon Meoli recaps the Orioles’ 14-1 Grapefruit League win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Lakeland, Fla. Jon Meoli recaps the Orioles’ 14-1 Grapefruit League win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Lakeland, Fla. CAPTION Jon Meoli talks about Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy and the Orioles loss to the Twins in a Grapefruit League game. Jon Meoli talks about Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy and the Orioles loss to the Twins in a Grapefruit League game. jmeoli@baltsun.com twitter.com/JonMeoli