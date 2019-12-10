“There’s been a little bobble recently with the Astros with some of the other issues, but I think if you look baseball-wise, the Astros did a great job," said former major league executive Steve Phillips, who is currently an analyst for MLB Network Radio. "If they bring that plan to Baltimore, I think the fans should be excited for that. Some of the other stuff that’s going on now, with the cheating scandal and the other things that have happened, obviously the Astros need to clean it up. It’s not something the Orioles would want, but I don’t think they have to go hand-in-hand.”